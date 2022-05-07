Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
LDGYY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.75.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
