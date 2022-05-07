Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LDGYY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.