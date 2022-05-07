Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.01 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to post $77.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. Lannett posted sales of $106.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $343.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $346.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 84.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 196,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,641. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

