Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of LAWS opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $368.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.