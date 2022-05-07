Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Certara worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Certara by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,316,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

