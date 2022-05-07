Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 129,778 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Service Co. International worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

