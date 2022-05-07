Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,593 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Nucor stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

