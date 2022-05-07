Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.27 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $85.21. 1,153,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.