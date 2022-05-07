Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.13% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 631,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

