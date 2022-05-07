Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $27.44 Million Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $21,384,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The China Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHN opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.05.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

