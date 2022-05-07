Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 922,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $32.31 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

