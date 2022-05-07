Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $280.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.17. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.37 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

