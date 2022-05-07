Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 986,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after buying an additional 342,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

