Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

