Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 453,643 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,643 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

