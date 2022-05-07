Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

