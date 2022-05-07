LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires $49,350.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director William H. Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $214,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

