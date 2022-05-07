Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 89354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 329 ($4.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.75) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

