Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.
LILA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
