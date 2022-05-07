Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

LILA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

