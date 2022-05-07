Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

LCUT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 58,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.