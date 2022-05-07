Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

