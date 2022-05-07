Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

