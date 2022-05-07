Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,882,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Limoneira accounts for approximately 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Limoneira worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LMNR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

