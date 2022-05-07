Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Shares of LIN opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

