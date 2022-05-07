Linear 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Linear has a market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,912.39 or 0.99962913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029605 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.