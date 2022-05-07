Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $416.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.43.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of LAD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.84. 356,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

