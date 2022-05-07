Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,312. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 320,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

