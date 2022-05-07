Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

