Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.