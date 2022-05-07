Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to CHF 84 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 92 to CHF 84 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

LOGI opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after buying an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Logitech International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,899,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,570,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

