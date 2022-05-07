Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.78 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $6,046,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

