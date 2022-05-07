Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LBPH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,741. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

LBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

