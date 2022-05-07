Loop Capital Raises Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $67.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

AYX opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 177,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its stake in Alteryx by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

