Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $85.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

