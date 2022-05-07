Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 35.67.

Lucid Group stock opened at 18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lucid Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.