Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

