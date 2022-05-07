LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.75

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 248586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

