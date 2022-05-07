Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $25.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.