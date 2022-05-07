Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.48.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

