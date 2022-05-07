Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Lyft stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Lyft has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

