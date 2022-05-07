LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.