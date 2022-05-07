Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,664. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

