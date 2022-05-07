Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MSGS traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $162.77. 129,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,664. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

