Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 2.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. 215,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,498. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.30.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

