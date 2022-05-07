Madrona Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939,024. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.99.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.