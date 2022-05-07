Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,192 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,453.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

