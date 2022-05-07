MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MAG Silver by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

