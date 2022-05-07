Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

