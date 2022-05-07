MahaDAO Price Hits $2.90 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $558,469.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00233930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00205882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00474437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039410 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,470.92 or 1.95995464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

