Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 398,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,225. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

