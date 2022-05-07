Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $6,790,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 349,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

